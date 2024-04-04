Marba Pearl Elliott

Born November 10, 1927 in Spring Canyon Utah to Hyrum Laird and Pearl Evens Laird. Raised in Spring Canyon. Graduated from Carbon High School May 17, 1946. Graduated from St. Mark’s School of Nursing class of 1949. Passed on March 27, 2024 in Ferron Utah. Mom was known as a gentle and caring nurse throughout her nursing career, mostly in hospitals. She had a passion for working with her hands; gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, embroidering just to mention a few. She had a lifelong passion for fly fishing, especially up Huntington Canyon. Her caring for others didn’t stop with her nursing. After retiring she enjoyed home teaching, making quilts for those in need, making artificial flowers, by the buckets full, to be used to adorn graves so all graves have flowers on Memorial Day. She made bone pillows by the large boxes full to send to her niece Joyce Freeman in Kentucky. Joyce distributed the pillows to Veterans retirement homes there. She made lap blankets designed for wheelchair bound wounded servicemen and women, distributed at Brook medical center in San Antonio Texas. Very busy Lady and still had time to cheer on her beloved Utah Jazzs. Per her request, there will not be services. There will be a graveside service for the family.

Children: Hyrum (Pat) Laird, Carlsbad NM, Harold (Juanita) Elliott, Price Utah, Mary (Hayden) Dunn, Beryl Utah. Step-sons Paul Scott Elliott and Donald Ray Elliott.

Grandchildren: Heather Laird, Jessica Laird, Amy Taylor, Sharon Elliott, Kristy Dart, Elliott Harrington, Dawnell Westfall and Jim Westfall.

23+ Great Grandchildren and 7+ Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Ordell Laird, husband Paul B Elliott, sister and brother-in-law Wilda and Arnold Skinner, and Step-son Donald Ray Elliott.

A special thank you to RN Sandy Jensen, Dr. Cameron Williams, and Mckayla Quest of Symbii Hospice and the staff of San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to our mother.