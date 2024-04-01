Dinos Soccer Improves to 6-1 in Region

The Carbon Dinos soccer team has been impressive this year. They traveled to play the Canyon View Falcons on Friday, winning the game 2-0. They stay at second place in the rankings, behind the team that handed them their first and only loss this year, the Manti Templars (8-0).

Cannon Mortensen would record another shutout for the Dino squad, marking his second in a row, proving himself to be one of the top goalkeepers in the region. Drake Chappell and Tyler Morris would both score unassisted goals for Carbon in the game. Morris leads the team with six goals on the season and Chappell is now on the board with his first of the year.

Carbon will be right back to it during spring break with two region games this week. The first being Wednesday against the North Sanpete Hawks (2-5) in Mt. Pleasant. Following, the Juab Wasps (4-3) visit Carbon on Friday.