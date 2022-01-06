Dinos Sprint Past Cougars

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

At long last, the Lady Dinos returned home for just their second home game of the season. Tuesday night’s contest featured Union, and Carbon was up to the task.

The Dinos took an early lead and cruised into halftime up by nine. They made it a 20-point game by the fourth quarter and went on to win 61-47.

Sydney Orth led the scoring with 18 points followed by Amiah Timothy with 11 and Madison Orth with 10. Carbon was efficient shooting the ball, converting on 49 percent of its shots. In addition, the Dinos accumulated 20 steals on the night, six of which came from Sydney.

The Lady Dinos (9-4) will remain home on Friday for their first region match against Canyon View. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.