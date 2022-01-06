Sheriff Jeff Wood Highlights Recent Snowfall

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

I wanted to take a few minutes and update everyone on the recent snowstorms and let you know that our mountains have had much more snow than we have in our valleys. Clear Creek and Scofield have a good start for a healthy snowpack and the foothills around the valley also have a fair amount of snow on the ground.

Spring Canyon is another area with a lot of snow on the ground for this time of year. With this said, be sure to prepare for snowy conditions if you plan to play in the backcountry. Avalanche danger is of concern with many layers of snow on the slopes and we want to raise awareness to this risk, especially if you plan on spending time in the backcountry this winter. The Utah Avalanche Center has a website that is updated with the latest avalanche information for areas in our state.

Be sure to let someone know where you are going if you plan to visit the backcountry and keep your cell phone charged and accessible in the event of an emergency. Pack extra gear to keep you warm along with a fire starting method and some extra water and food to be prepared in the event you get stranded. Be sure to have your vehicle full of fuel when going out so you have a shelter and a heat source if needed.

Our search and rescue team is prepared and ready in the event you need to be rescued. I just wanted to take a minute to remind everyone that the snow conditions and temperatures in the valley do not match those conditions in the backcountry. So, be prepared if you plan to go play in the great outdoors.