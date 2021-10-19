Dinos Sputter into Playoffs

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos‘ final regular season game took place last week in Mt. Pleasant against North Sanpete. The Hawks were out for blood and quickly jumped out in front.

North Sanpete scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and three in the second to go up 35-0 at half. With the big lean, the Hawks coasted in the second half. Carbon finally got on the board with a 37-yard pass to Jonathan Lenzi from Keaton Rich, but the game was well out of hand. The Dinos fell 49-6 in the finale.

Carbon (2-7) now holds the 11 seed and will travel to face #6 Union (4-6) on Friday. The Cougars beat the Dinos 38-6 in Price earlier in the season. A link to watch the game can be found here.