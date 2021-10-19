Green River and Wendover Need 5

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

On Friday, Green River hosted Wendover for senior night. It was a barn burner all night as the two teams battled it out.

The Lady Wildcats emerged on top in the first set, 25-22, but the Lady Pirates battle back in the second, 25-15. Tied at a set apiece, Green River continued its momentum with a 25-21 win in the third.

Then, in the fourth set, Wendover returned the blow with a 25-19 win. It all came down to the fifth set, and the teams were completely locked up. Unfortunately, Wendover pulled it out late with a 15-12 win to take the match 3-2.

The Pirates (10-9, 5-2) will finish off the regular season on Tuesday against Monument Valley (8-6, 4-2).