Dinos Stall in Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos traveled to face Richfield on Friday as the region schedule continues. Neither team could find any flow in the early going, resulting in a 0-0 tie after one quarter of play. The Wildcats were the first to get on the board with a 46-yard touchdown pass in second quarter.

Offensively, the Dinos struggled all night. With the Dino defense regularly on the field, Richfield took advantage of the squad’s fatigue. The Wildcats scored 30 unanswered-points and went on to win 30-7. The lone score of the game for the Dinos was a 45-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Falk to Boden Alderson.

Up next, Carbon (2-4, 0-2) will host senior night on Friday against Canyon View (1-5, 0-2).