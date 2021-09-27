Goals Galore in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos‘ offensive prowess was on full display in Moab on Thursday. Carbon exploded out of the gates with seven goals in the first half. The Dinos kept their foot on the pedal and ran up their total to nine before the match was called. Grand had no answer as Carbon dominated from start to finish, 9-0.

Once again, Amiah Timothy led the offense with three goals and three assists. Kinley Cowdell found the back of the net twice while Molly Banks, Kacie Brady, Beverly Lancaster and Mia Crompton all scored once. Lancaster also recorded an assist.

In addition, the Dino defense was especially strong in the outing. Emma Flemmet was only called on once, and she answered to make the save.

The final week of the season is upon us. Carbon (9-3, 4-1) will host Canyon View on Tuesday and Emery (3-13, 1-5) on Thursday.