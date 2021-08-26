Dinos Stampede Eagles

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon continued its season at Duchesne on Tuesday night. The visitors made quick work of the Lady Eagles, defeating them in three sets.

It was all Carbon in the first as the Dinos took it easily 25-11. Duchesne put up a better fight in the second, but Carbon took it handily 25-16. The onslaught continued in the third when the Dinos slammed the door shut, 25-18, to complete the 3-0 sweep.

The Orth sisters led the charge as both Madi and Sydney each tallied 11 kills. Sydney also led the squad with seven blocks. Another standout, Lyndee Mower, had 22 digs and three aces. Janzie Jensen had a productive night as well, recording 16 digs, seven kills and five blocks while Benett Peterson averaged nearly 10 assists per set.

Up next, the Dinos will head to the Dixie Flyers Tournament this weekend.