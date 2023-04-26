Dinos Take Non-Region Matchup *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos traveled to take on Waterford for a non-region matchup on Tuesday. The game was the last one for the Dinos before the RPI standings for the state playoffs were released on Wednesday.

Defense was strong in the matchup as both teams fought to find the back of the net. Carbon finally broke through with a goal in the first half off of the foot of Tyler Morris, who was assisted by Tacoma Smith.

The Dinos fought to keep the advantage in the second half. Carbon held on to take the narrow 1-0 victory. Dylan Curtis recorded the shutout for the Dinos as he orchestrated the defense.