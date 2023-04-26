Carbon, Emery Named Region Co-Champions

Photo by James Huggard

Following a victory over Canyon View on Tuesday, Emery officially tied with Carbon as Region 12 co-champions. The two teams both finished 6-2 in region play.

However, when the Utah High School Activities Association released the 3A RPI standings on Wednesday morning, Carbon received the higher seed. The Dinos took the #5 seed, which gives the team a first round bye. The Dinos will take on #12 Canyon View in the second round of the 3A State Playoffs on May 3.

Emery, on the other hand, was given the #9 seed. The Spartans will also have a first round bye before taking on #8 Judge Memorial. The teams will play on May 3 at 4 p.m.