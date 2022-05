ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

With the final RPI Standings released, the 3A State Tournament bracket is set. Carbon grabbed the #4 seed and will host a pod this weekend. The Dinos will face the winner of #13 Judge Memorial and #20 Ben Lomond on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Emery, on the other hand, is the #9 seed and will face #8 Union on Saturday in Nephi. The Spartans just beat the Cougars 11-1 on senior night. For the entire bracket click here.