Dinos Track Place Second Overall Out of 34 Teams

The Carbon Dinos hosted “Dino Tracks” on Friday, inviting 34 team to compete at the Price track. Carbon would get a combined score of 165.50, giving them the second-place overall score, behind North Summit with 190.00 combined points. The Carbon girls finished in second with 106.0 points, behind the North Summit girls, with 135.00 points. Carbon boys would place in fifth with 59.50 points, behind the winner in the boy’s division, Kanab, with 72.00 points.

In the girls 100m Dash, Mia Crompton finished in third with a time of 13.01. Brooklyn Lowe placed fourth (13.06), Jordan Shorts (13.19) placed fifth and Blyth Bradford (13.27) finished in the sixth spot. Kayden Vasquez would have a four-way tie in the boys 100m Dash with a time of 11.67.

In the girls 200m Dash, Mia Crompton had another solid race with a second-place finish and a time of 26.37. Following her was teammate Brooklyn Lowe (27.40) finishing in fourth out of the 60 competitors in the event.

In the boys 400m Dash, Easton Humes had a great race, finishing in the number one position with a time of 51.30. Gianna White finished in the second spot on the girl’s side with a time of 1:01.50. Humes would then get the second-place finish in the 800m Run in a time of 2:06.65. With Sophia Taylor finishing fourth for the girls 800m, with a time of 2:30.05.

In the boys 1600m Run, Evan Criddle placed sixth with a time of 4:56.23, followed by his teammates Dallin Humes (4:56.31), who placed seventh, and Michael Weber (4:56.65) placed in the eighth spot. Sophia Taylor had another great race, finishing in second place overall in the 1600m, with a time of 5:39.46. Followed by her teammates Ellie Hanson (5:57.49) in fourth and Alexandra Bryner (6:07.66) in the ninth spot.

Ellie Hanson would have another solid race in the 3200m Run, finishing in the second overall position with a time of 12:56.84. Followed by Alexandra Bryner (13:32.66) in fifth and Kaylee Pitcher (13:47.54) in the eighth position. On the boy’s side in the 3200, Michael Weber finished in the seventh position in 11:23.27.

In the boys 110 Hurdles, Riley Palmer finished in the sixth spot with a time of 17.66, followed by his teammate Carter Branch (18.07) finishing in the ninth position. Bradley Sweeney finished sixth-place in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 44.24.

In girls Shot Put, Heather Kerr of the Pinnacle Panthers had a great showing, placing in second, with a throw of 31-5.0. She would also finish in eleventh place in girls Javelin with a distance of 88-9.0.

Jordan Shorts finished in second-place in the girls Long Jump with a distance of 16-3.75. Followed by her teammate Amiah Timothy placing ninth with a 15-4.5 distance. In the boys High Jump, Traxton Jewkes placed in sixth with a distance of 5-8.0, with Carter Branch (5-6.0) placing in ninth. In the girls division, Emily Dufour finished in the third overall position with a distance of 5-0.0.

In the Relays, the Carbon girls would place first in the 4×100 Relay with a time of 50.57. They would also place in second in the 4×400 with a time of 4:19.17. For the boys Relays, Carbon placed first overall in the 4×400 in a time of 3:35.82. They would also place first in the Sprint Medley Relay in a time of 3:50.17.

Next, Carbon will be participating in the Region 12 meet on Wednesday and Thursday.