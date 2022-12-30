Dispatch Supervisor Retires After 30 Years

Utah Department of Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor Johna Garner is entering the new year and retirement, following over 30 years of service.

The Helper City Fire Department announced on Friday that Garner had given her final 10-42. The fire department thanked Garner for watching over them as well as all other responders and the citizens of Southeast Utah for so many years.

“It has been an honor working with you and we wish you the best in your retirement,” shared Helper Fire.

Many echoed the fire department in wishing Garner congratulations. She received a great amount of praise and it was stated that the retirement is well-deserved.