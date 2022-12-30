Secret Samaritan Spreads Holiday Cheer

By Taren Powell

Helen Johnson was the recent recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Johnson has found herself in tough times and has leaned on her friends for help. Her friend Lonnie, in particular, took her in when she didn’t have anywhere else to go and she strives everyday to pay it back and help her in return.

Johnson received the $500 gift card and expressed her sincere appreciation. She noted that the funds will be used for food, gas, a new battery for her vehicle and to give those who have helped her a little bit of Christmas cheer this year. She thanked the individuals who help with the Secret Samaritan Charity Program and again thanked them for the gift card.

If you or someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help in the new year, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.