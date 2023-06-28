Dispatcher Retires Following 17 Years of Service

To start off the week, the Helper City Fire Department gave congratulations to Department of Public Safety Dispatcher Jim Moore, who is celebrating retirement following 17 years of service.

The fire department expressed appreciation in regard to Moore’s dedication to the first responders and citizens of Southeastern Utah, stating that he was often the calm in the storm that worked to keep others safe.

“Your experience and knowledge will be hard to replace,” Helper Fire shared. “8AP4 (flash) we copy, you are 10-42. Make sure you enjoy Hawaii for us.”

Moore will enjoy retirement with his wife Pam, along with their children and grandchildren.