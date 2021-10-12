Diva Dash Brings Awareness to Breast Cancer

Early Saturday morning, many local divas braved the rainy conditions and donned their glitter, crowns and sashes at Castleview Hospital for the Diva Dash. Registration for this dash began at 8 a.m. and the race began shortly after 9 a.m.

This event is a free 5K fun run and walk for breast cancer awareness. As many may know, for over 30 years, October has been breast cancer awareness month. According to a clinical review that was conducted this year, breast cancer is now the most common cancer for women under the age of 39.

Providers and local service representatives were on site distributing swag and educational materials. They were also available to answer any questions participants had. The participants that pre-registered were guaranteed a swag bag, tiara and diva dash sash. In addition, prizes were given for those that dressed in their most extravagant “diva best” with the top winner being Cruella and her puppies.

“The rain didn’t stop these Divas from dashing,” the hospital shared. “Thank you to everyone that came out.”

Appreciation was extended to many community partners, including Hunstman at Home, Rocky Mountain Home Care, Emery Medical Center, David Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley, Dr. Pressett, Dr. Jeffery, and Eastern Utah Women’s Health.

“We had a blast and are so proud to be part of this amazing community! Way to pink out Price,” Castleview concluded.