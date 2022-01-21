Does Your Home Need Repairs?

Press Release

The Castle Country Fuller Center, formerly known as Habitat for Humanity, is excited to announce that we are taking applications for home improvements program.

Typical projects include, but are not limited to, exterior painting, exterior ramps and stairs, rain gutters and window replacement. We welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds to help repair homes together in partnership with families in need.

However, this is not a giveaway program. We believe in a hand up, not a handout. We will finance with a no-interest loan to pay for materials and any labor costs involved in the project.

We are currently focusing on projects that are critical home repairs and working with low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. To get additional information about our programs, to volunteer, donate materials or just learn more about us, feel free to contact our office at (435) 637-9701 or email us at castlecountryfuller@gmail.com.

We would like to thank our local businesses and all our generous donors. It is only with your partnerships and support that we can help build and repair our community.