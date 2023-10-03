Don Salzetti, 78, passed away on September 26, 2023, after a battle with ALS / Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Don was born on November 27, 1944, in Price, Utah to Armando and Mary. Don attended high school at Notre Dame and Carbon High where he was a standout athlete. Don spent his entire career in industrial sales working for US Welding, Whitmore, and Praxair.

Don married his high school sweetheart Claudia (Norton). Shortly before Don’s death, they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They raised two fine sons, Mike and Paul, of whom Don was very proud and loved dearly. Don had three grandchildren that he adored, Chloe, Mikaela, and Maria.

Don enjoyed Ute football, spring training baseball, boating, cars, four-wheelers, and model railroading. Above all, Don was a family man who cherished time with both his immediate and extended family epitomizing the model husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Don was predeceased by his parents Armando and Mary (Fratto), his siblings John, Rosalie (Lacopo), and Richard. He is survived by his wife Claudia (Norton), sons Mike and Paul, grandchildren Chloe, Mikaela, and Maria, and siblings David and Mary (Porter).