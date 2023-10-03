No. 12 Lady Eagles Win 15th Straight

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

No. 12 USU Eastern women’s volleyball rallied for a 3-0 sweep of the College of Southern Nevada with set scores of 25-21, 26-24 and 25-12. The road win marks a 3-0 start for the Lady Eagles in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, sweeping their first three opponents and picking up their 15th straight win on the season with Saturday’s victory.

Utah State Eastern overcame a seven-point deficit (13-21) in the second set to rally and pull out the unlikely victory. The Lady Eagles finished the contest with 15 blocks, 36 kills and 12 aces collectively to help neutralize the Coyotes.

Lauren Hamilton led with incredible accuracy with a .474 hitting percentage on 11 kills. Kelsy Stanger had a deadly serve with a team high six aces in addition to eight kills on the net. Casidy Fried had four blocks to add to her five kills in the game. Camber Dodson had 16 assists and Paige Shumway ended the game with 10 digs defensively.

The national spotlight will be on USU Eastern as they return home to face two of the best teams in the country with near identical records as they welcome No. 13 College of Southern Idaho (17-6, 2-1) and No. 6 Salt Lake Community College (15-5, 3-0).

The first matchup takes places on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. inside the BDAC against the 13th ranked Golden Eagles. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Lady Eagles will face the seventh ranked Bruins, both of which are sure to be a highly-contested battles.