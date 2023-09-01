Donate to Local Students Through Emery Caring for Kids

Emery Caring for Kids recently announced that the start of a new school year also means that the organization is preparing to offer food kits again for the students of Emery County.

“We start out the new school year with minimal food, so we are in need of all items,” Lindsey Oman of Emery Caring for Kids stated.

There is a hefty list of specific food items that are used by the organization weekly. Individual microwave portions of macaroni and cheese, individual microwaveable or pop-top cans of Chef Boyardee meals, and individual boxes of tuna and crackers are all needed.

Ramen noodles, cups of noodles, microwaveable or pop-top cans of soup, and pop-top cans of chili are items also requested by Emery Caring for Kids. Furthermore, the organization is requesting individual fruit cups and applesauce, breakfast bars, dry cereal and individual packets of oatmeal.

Granola bars, individual packs of crackers, fruit snacks, individual packs of cookies, beef jerky and chips round out the list. The organization also stated that it would accept any snack, as long as they are in individual portions.

Those that are wishing to donate food or funds can drop them off at Magnuson Lumber, the Emery Aquatic Center, JN Auto in Huntington or Desertview Federal Credit Union.