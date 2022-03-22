Donation Approved for 2022 Grad Spec Event

Representatives from Grad Spec, the Carbon County graduation tradition, visited the commissioners on March 16 to request a donation for this year’s event.

Last year, over 400 youth were served during the event, which has been in operation since the early 80s. A great plan is already in the works for this year’s celebration and many are involved, including members of the youth.

In the past, the commissioners have donated $500 and the committee requested a donation of that same amount, or anything that the commission is willing in that regard. This year, some of the events planned are 3-on-3 basketball, a local band and more.

It is anticipated that there will be as many, if not more, of the local youth that are served by Grad Spec in 2022. This year, the event will be hosted at USU Eastern, which they are looking forward to. Commissioner Tony Martines stated he has witnessed this event for years and believes that it is a good cause.

“I think it’s well worth the money spent on it to have a safe environment for the youth after their graduation,” said Commissioner Martines.

Commissioner Larry Jensen agreed with that statement, adding that it is a good event to keep the youth from celebrating recklessly on graduation night. A donation of $500 was then approved.