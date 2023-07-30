Don’t Miss Movies in the Park

Each year, the International Days celebration is sure to host a movie in the park during the evenings.

The Under the Stars Movie in the Park event will be taking place once again during the 2023 celebration. A giant, 30-foot movie screen will be erected just before the hill in Pioneer Park. Those that attend the event are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, pillows and other amenities for comfort.

Admission for the movies is free and concessions such as popcorn will be available for purchase.

This year, two fan-favorite movies have been chosen for viewing. On Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:15 p.m., “Super Mario Bros.” will grace the screen. Saturday, Aug. 5 will welcome “Top Gun Maverick.”