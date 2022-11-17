Don’t Pass on Carbon High’s “The Drowsy Chaperone”

The Carbon High School (CHS) drama department is currently presenting the highly entertaining production “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which is credited as being a musical within a comedy. The presentation began on Nov. 16 and will continue throughout the rest of this week and once more on Monday, Nov. 21.

This story begins with a man speaking with his audience, recalling a play that he enjoyed, which turns out to be “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He plays this musical for the audience, and it begins to be acted out on stage. The play is credited as being a parody of 1920s musical comedies and had the audience engaged and laughing almost at once.

“I love this show,” shared director Kayla Vernon. “I always bring it up when fellow directors are searching for a show to do. It is light, but makes audience members think about how they tackle loneliness and ‘blue feelings.'”

Vernon continued by stating that the scenic design and costumes are colorful and glitzy. She said that coming to rehearsals was always a party and that the talented students are hilarious and charming. Continuing, she stated that she is grateful that she gets to be their teacher.

The play included a sizable cast list of CHS Dinos, including but not limited to Ezra Amaya, Anna Vincent, Adam Kemple, Ian Kranendonk, Gauge Holm, Garrett Black and Denali Dart. Appreciation was extended to the Carbon School Board and Administration, Superintendent Mika Salas, the business administrator and Carbon High School Administration.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” begins at 7 p.m. each evening and is presented in the CHS auditorium. Tickets are available in advance online or at the door. The cost is $7 for students, children and faculty, or $10 for adults.