DontHit.org Takes a Unique Approach to Assist Victims of Intimate Crime

DontHit.org, a private nonprofit organization, is a local resource for those that have been directly or indirectly impacted by intimate crime. Local law enforcement officials Wally Hendricks and Travis Henrie spearhead this effort, which provides a safe, private, no strings attached mode of support.

Hendricks began this program about 25 to 30 years ago while he was working as a deputy and noticed there was likely a better way to handle intimate crimes. From there, it has been developed over the years and when Henrie came into the fold about seven years ago, they really put their heads together and developed what it has morphed into today. There are a lot of resources and a lot of emphasis in this day and age on supporting victims.

The basics of the program show that it is really different than any other programs available for victims of abuse. Instead of having an incident happen, going to the police first and giving a statement, the first time an individual visits the DontHit.org office, they are not encouraged to tell their story.

Henrie and Hendricks build a connection first, which is the foundation of the program. There is never any pressure to follow a particular set of steps and everything done has to be the victim’s idea. Hendricks stated that, unless you have been a victim of an intimate crime, it is hard to understand. The person that knows the victim has different needs than the victim themselves.

Hendricks explained that if there is an attempt to apply what it is believed the victim needs without actually believing what the victim says they need, it can force a lot of well-meaning harm on them. Rather, they take a different approach by recognizing the suffering of someone that has gone through harm, trauma and abuse.

That is one of the most shocking things about having dealt with victims for 32 years, Hendricks shared. When attempting to help a victim and meaning well, it may only aide in their confusion. At DontHit.org, they try to meet individually with a person who is surviving harm and get a very clear and concise understanding of what they see as their needs and it is very important not to isolate the victim.

“A person who is suffering from intimate harm will never change if it’s somebody else’s idea for them to change,” said Hendricks, who continued by stating that the only time a person suffering can affect change in their life is when it is their idea.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has recognized the value of this program and encourages people to meet for this supportive approach, along with the investigation. The county attorney’s office is also in support and recommends the approach. For neighboring agencies, they will often take a victim and support the program while they work on the criminal case.

Another aspect of DontHit.org is that it does not matter when it happened. If the abuse occurred decades ago, that individual can still visit and go through the program, which would prove just as beneficial as if the incident had happened the day before.

“A consequence for the bad guy is oftentimes not the healing ointment for the victim, it is the healing ointment for everybody else,” said Hendricks, explaining that what is more important for the survivor is the process. No matter what happens to the suspect either way, it does not undo what happened.

Hendricks said it is important to understand that there is never an expectation of compensation, as this is a charitable organization for all ages. Those that are interested in learning even more about DontHit.org are welcome to visit their website, or contact them. Hendricks can be reached at (435) 650-8524 while Henrie can be reached at (435) 650-4496.