PacifiCorp

Cottonwood/Wilberg Mine

C/015/0019

Permit Renewal Application

PacifiCorp

Environmental Remediation & Reclamation

1407 West North Temple, Ste. 110

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

PacifiCorp has applied for a renewal of the Cottonwood/Wilberg Mine permit for the purpose of reclamation. The mine was sealed and put into temporary cessation in May 2001, and was permanently regraded and reclaimed in 2018. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining approved Phase I bond releases for remaining reclaimed areas in 2019. The permit area encompasses approximately 128.27 acres located in Township 17 South, Range 6 East, in portions of Section 25, and in Township 17 South, Range 7 East, in portions of Sections 22, 27, 34, and 35. The total disturbance area of the reclaimed mine is 25.67 acres. Contact the address above for detailed location information. For convenience, a general location map is provided.

A surety bond is filed with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining and is payable to the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining and the U.S. Department of Interior, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Copies of the permit renewal application may be examined at the office of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116 and at the Emery County Recorder’s Office, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining at P.O. Box 145801, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801 or can be delivered to its physical address during business hours. Said comments must be submitted thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV News on March 13, March 20, March 27, and April 3, 2024.