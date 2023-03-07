February 16, 1940 – March 4, 2023

As fresh morning sunlight touched the peaks of the mountains in the east and warmed the mountains in the west, Doris Elayne Crook Funk, of Lehi, departed from this world on a peaceful exhale. She was 83 years old.

Doris was born on February 16th, 1940 in Lyman, Wyoming. She moved to Emery, Utah when she was five years old, and settled there until she graduated from high school. Following high school, Doris attended Utah State University pursuing a degree in music. Her interests changed to beauty school when she married Craig Funk. She and Craig lived together for 10 years before they chose a different path and Doris moved from Ferron, UT to Salt Lake City, UT.

Doris was a hairdresser until she decided to return to school and become a nurse. At the age of 56, Doris graduated and fulfilled this career change. She soon became a beloved addition to many lives as she worked in assisted living memory care. Even after she moved on to live in a care facility herself, she continued her work as an angel on earth, offering her kind hands to her fellow residents. She was always aware of the people around her, and never let them go wanting for anything in her company. She was truly a light in the life of everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her.

Before Lehi, Utah could know her light, she offered it to Grace, Idaho where she retired and enjoyed the slow, yet joyful goings of life near her son.

Doris adored her family and loved creating beautiful memories with them. While in Salt Lake she established a special tradition with her grandchildren in which they could spend a nice few days of grandma time with each other. This tradition was passed on to the next generation while in Grace, allowing many of her great-grandchildren to spend special time with her.

Doris, Dosh, Scrook, Annie Oakley, Mom, Grandma; whatever name you called her, she’d still be the same person—an adventure loving, invitingly caring, funny woman. She loved the outdoors, and took all the advantages she could when it came to enjoying nature. She could show you up in any game you played against her, dominoes being her favorite. Art and music both held a tender place in her heart, a love she passed onto future generations, and which she carried to her last breath. She loved her jokes just as much, and could almost always be seen making funny faces to make others smile, or teasing her grandchildren. The pride she held in her family was unmatched, and she would often brag to all her friends about her great-granddaughter, Ashlyn, who worked at the care facility where she resided.

Posterity and friends will always remember her to be a faithful woman with an unbreakable bond with God, and testified to many the power of prayer and its blessings. She was deeply committed to her covenants and always sought to deepen her relationship with Jesus Christ.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents Reno Giles Crook and Leola Madsen Crook and her siblings Ray Crook, Jean Christiansen and Kathleen Gabbitas. She is survived by her brother Kay Crook, daughter Diane (Robert Bell) and son Kim (Stephanie) Funk, along with 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

(This obituary was lovingly written by her great granddaughter, Rebecca Bell.)

The funeral for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 11th at 11 am at the Cedar Hollow West Building (1020 E 1900 N, Lehi, UT 84043). There will be a viewing taking place from 9:30-10:30 am. Internment will take place following the service at the Lehi City Cemetery.