Spartans Fly to Neverland on Prom Night

By Maycee Fivecoat

Known for their armor and fighting, the Spartans took a break to have a little fun in Neverland on Friday evening as Emery High School (EHS) hosted the 2023 Junior Prom.

As a community, faculty and staff, family, and attendees of prom all gathered in the Spartan Center. Introduced by Justin Thornley, the juniors quickly followed with a promenade choreographed by Todd and Nadene Hinkins.

After the promenade, it was time to announce the 2023 Prom Royalty. The court included Boston Huntington, Hannah Ness, Tyson Laws and Sophia Gardner. The 2023 prom king was Mason Hurdsman and his queen was Audrey Yost. The royalty then danced together followed by the parent dance.

Afterward, all but the students were escorted out of the Spartan Center as the students danced the night away.