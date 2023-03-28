Beloved mother Dorothy June ( Peterson) Hatfield, born June 30, 1930 in Sunnyside, Utah, passed away comfortably on February 6, 2023 surrounded by her daughters Kim and Cris and granddaughters June and Josie at her long-time home in Orange, California.

Dorothy was a gentle and kind person who spoke softly but cared fiercely for her family and in support of issues she felt strongly about. She moved to Los Angeles after attending BYU for one year and started her career

at Northrop where she met her husband, Paul Hatfield. They later began Cibola Systems, where many coworkers still remember her professionalism and positive impact on both the company and its employees.

For decades, she visited Utah annually for reunions with family and friends and the refreshing invigoration gained from coming home.

Dorothy is also survived by her brothers, Gary Peterson of Phoenix, AZ, and Wayne Peterson of Parowan, UT. Services will be held at the Price Cemetery April 5 . She will be truly missed by all who loved and knew her. Rest in Peace.