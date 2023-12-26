Dorthy Lee Reid Mounteer of Salt Lake City, Utah left her earthly home December 20, 2023. Dorthy was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully in Huntington Utah, being lovingly cared for by two of her daughters, Dorthy Schade and Carla Downard.

Born July 12, 1930, to James Oliver and Ana Albertha Reid. Our mother, Dorthy was one of the strongest most courageous women to ever walk this earth. Our family was blessed to have her as the matriarch of the family.

July 23, 1948, she married her soulmate Edward Willard Mounteer (Ted) and together they went on to have 10 children; Nancy Foster, Helper Utah, Dorthy Schade, Huntington Utah, Iris Stockton, Helper Utah, Percy Mounteer, Beaver Dam Arizona, Teddy and Tom Lowder, Murray Utah, Carla and Doug Downard, Castle Dale Utah, Edward Mounteer, South Jordan Utah, Corey Mounteer, deceased, Scott Mounteer, Murray Utah, Debra Mounteer, South Jordan Utah. 33 Grandchildren, 71 Great Grandchildren and 24 Great Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Husband; Edward Willard Mounteer (Ted), Father; James Oliver Reid, Mother; Ana Albertha Reid, Son; Corey Jay Mounteer, Grandsons; Jeremy Mounteer, Ted Wardle, Grand Daughter; Sammy Mounteer, and 7 of her 11 siblings.

Dorthy was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. She lived and taught love and compassion for others. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday at the Mortuary from 12:30PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

