Pinnacle December Happenings

Wyman’s evidence-based Teen Outreach Program (TOP) is a positive youth development program designed to help teens build educational success, life and leadership skills, and healthy behaviors and relationships. Sixth through 12th grade students who participate in the Teen Outreach Program during the after school program worked on the Pinnacle’s school garden during the month of October. They helped build the garden beds and part of the garden shed. Once the weather gets warmer, the TOP students will help plant the garden for others to enjoy. The TOP program runs every Tuesday during the after school program.

Holiday cheer can be found at Pinnacle! The elementary students made their own ornaments for the Christmas tree and twinkle lights were strung throughout the school. Additionally, Spirit Week was held Dec. 11-15.

Also this month, middle school yearbook students learned about how to create a solid layout for the yearbook and the student art show was hosted on Dec. 1 and 2.

The middle school girls’ basketball team is coached by Erica Nevarez and Keisha Buhler. While their record is 0-2, the team is making improvements in their defense and with their dribbling and passing skills. With only a week between games one and two, the team scored 15 points and held their opponent to 23 points in their second pre-season game. Coach Nevarez said that she’s, “super proud of the progress they’ve made because they only practiced three days before their first game.”

The sixth annual Panther Winter Classic Basketball tournament was held at Pinnacle Canyon Academy on Dec. 14-16. Twenty high school teams from 14 different schools across Utah participated, including Escalante, Grand, Green River, Manila, Merit, Monument Valley, Pinnacle, Piute, Rockwell, Tabiona, Telos, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams and Wayne. Varsity teams were guaranteed four games in the tournament with junior varsity teams guaranteed two games. Games were held in both gyms at Pinnacle and at the BDAC on the campus of USU Eastern.