Double Up Food Bucks Program Provides Benefits for EBT Customers at the Farmers’ Market

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there is going to be a Farm to Table ongoing Price Farmers’ Market that will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those that have a Horizon EBT card and participate in the SNAP program have the opportunity to receive free fruits and veggies with double up food bucks.

Buying any SNAP eligible foods with the Horizon card at the market and receive free double up food bucks to spend on Utah grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

Below is a list of the Farmers’ Markets that are found throughout the state of Utah where the double up food bucks program can be utilized.