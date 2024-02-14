Douglas Miller Named Senior Associate Vice President

USU Eastern Press Release

In recognition of the scale, diversity, and breadth of duties and responsibilities at USU Eastern as a residential campus, Doug Miller has been named senior associate vice president.

The elevated role accounts for the unique dynamics of campus operations, including athletics, housing and dining services, and technical education. USU Eastern’s role in the community has also expanded, including being the fixed base operator (FBO) of the Carbon County Airport, and the development of future-facing Concurrent Enrollment programs, including the drone program. Additionally, campus leadership will be focusing heavily on expanding new programs (pre-apprenticeships) integrated with local industries and workforce needs of Carbon County.

“USU Eastern is a critical element in the Utah State University Statewide System and plays a vital part of the regional economic and cultural identity,” said James Y. Taylor, interim vice president for Statewide Campuses. “As a Senior Associate Vice President, we see the value that Dr. Miller brings to the community and recognize his place in leading USU Eastern to great success over the coming years.”

Miller was named as chief campus administrator at USU Eastern in August 2023 following a nationwide search that was led by USU Statewide Campus leaders, professors, Board of Trustee members and department heads. In addition to his role as senior associate vice president, Miller is also a faculty member in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business in the Center for Entrepreneurship & Marketing and Strategy departments.

He holds a doctorate in strategic management and entrepreneurship from Washington State University, an MBA from the University of Montana, and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from USU.