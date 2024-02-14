Trout Unlimited Unveils Scofield Dam Project Film

In 2015, following the shut down of the Carbon Power Plant, a project near the Scofield Dam began. After the shut down, the water rights were reverted along the Price River back to the Carbon Canal Company. The company then had to make the decision on how best to put the rights to use amidst what was a historic drought.

Due to agreements between the canal company and the Bureau of Reclamation, the reverted water rights had to be used during the winter months. This was something that only added to the complexity of the issue and, following much deliberation, a decision was made.

The Carbon Canal Company, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Carbon Water Conservancy District, Trout Unlimited and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, among others, came together to decide that the former Blue Ribbon trout fishery at Lower Fish Creek needed increased flows during the wintertime. Drilling a small hole in the dam could help to accomplish the goal of helping to restore this population and watershed.

Jordan Nielson, the Utah State Director for Trout Unlimited, remarked that it was not every day that approval is received to drill a hole in a dam that is owned by the Bureau of Reclamation.

“But, it was such a beneficial project to the local community, the fishery, the watershed, and the Carbon Canal Company that it became a case study of partnerships and balancing interests between the community and conservation,” stated Nielson.

State and corporate funding made it possibly for the Scofield Dam project to receive donations from Intel Corporation, which funds projects that replenish water in the Colorado River Basin. That alliance with Trout Unlimited helped to propel the United States to net positive water. Trout Unlimited is working to make a difference across the Colorado River Basin when it comes to confronting the historic drought and climate change.

It was acknowledged that while these leases and actions are a start, the flow of federal infrastructure funding will allow these entities to expand operations and projects further across forests, rivers, mountains and plains.

Recently, Trout Unlimited unveiled a new film about this work, which can be viewed here.