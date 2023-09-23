Down to the Wire

The Lady Pirates played host to Escalante for a region matchup on Thursday evening. Green River was looking for revenge after falling to the Lady Moquis earlier this season.

The Green and Black took advantage of their home court with a dominate first set win, 25-16. Escalante rallied in the second, 25-22, to even things up at 1-1.

Green River stole back the momentum in the third with a 25-23 victory. It was a back-and-forth game as the Lady Moquis came storming back with a 25-8 win in the fourth to once again tie things up.

It all came down to the fifth set as the teams fought for the win. In the end, Escalante prevailed with a 15-7 victory in the final set to take the game 3-2.

Green River (4-6, 3-2 Region 19) will have a weekend game on Saturday when Monument Valley (5-1, 3-1 Region 19) comes to town. The region action will be underway at 1:15 p.m.