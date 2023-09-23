Lady Spartans Get Season Sweep Over Delta

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery played hosted to the Lady Rabbits on Thursday evening. The game marked the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.

The Lady Spartans opened up the game with a 25-20 win in the first set. Delta fought back in the second as the teams traded points. The Lady Rabbits prevailed 26-24 to tie things up at 1-1.

Emery was not deterred and came back with a 25-18 victory in the third. The Lady Spartans shut the door in dominate fashion in the fourth, winning 25-15 to take the game 3-1.

The win gives Emery the season sweep against Delta. Up next, the Lady Spartans (16-2, 6-2 Region 12) will host Manti (13-9, 5-3 Region 12) on Tuesday.