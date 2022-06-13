Driggs Mortgage Team Cuts Ribbon in Helper

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated PRMG Driggs Mortgage Team with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon. The business is housed on the city’s historic Main Street.

Driggs is part of Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG). “As a top privately held mortgage banker, PRMG has successfully helped thousands of borrowers purchase and refinance their homes across the country,” the organization shares. “Our goal is to provide customers with a ‘Path to Pivot’ to more consumer facing activities and modern lending technology. This includes innovative products and industry-leading customer service levels.”

Gregg Driggs is the branch manager and is joined by his wife, Becky, as a loan processor. Nate Driggs and Zac Stiles are also part of the loan team while Tiffani Timothy serves as a sales assistant. They can help clients with Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and conventional loan products.

PRMG Driggs Mortgage Team is located at 136 South Main Street in the former Helper State Bank. The bank was built in 1914 with a neo-classical facade and iconic columns. In 1924, another stone and brick building was constructed next door and housed the Castle Rock Mercantile. McGoingal Drugstore later inhabited the space before the Vogue Clothing Store moved in.

The second floor of both buildings housed professional offices, primarily for doctors and lawyers. Then, around 1970, the bank united both buildings and installed a common facade. When the Driggs family took over the building, the utmost care was put forth to restore and preserve the iconic building with help from Gary and Malarie DeVincent.

Now, the front of the building pays tribute to historic Helper as visitors are welcomed with white columns, crown molding and marble floors reminiscent of the former bank. A vault is front and center in the building while artwork from Helper artists adorn the walls.

The office space for Driggs Mortgage Team is located in the back of the building. Clients signing paperwork are in for a unique experience as they sign paperwork in another bank vault that has been refurbished into an office space.

For more information on PRMG Driggs Mortgage Team, please call (801) 427-3577 or visit the business’ website by clicking here.