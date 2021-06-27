Drone Camp Hosted in Green River

By Robin Hunt

USU Eastern and Green River High School brought a drone camp to Green River on June 29 through July 1 at no cost to the participants. No prior experience was necessary and all skill levels were welcome to participate in the camp.

“Drone camp was such a great opportunity for our kids,” said Tawni Jensen, a Green River High School teacher. “I was able to help supervise a group of kids for a day during the camp. I learned so much! I was impressed with how well each of the instructors was able to keep the kids engaged and share so much information. We don’t always have easy access to camps like this. I am grateful USU Eastern was willing to come and expose our students to new career opportunities and skill sets for our technology forward society.”

The camp included real-world STEM applications for the next generation of engineers, scientists and hobbyists. It provided basic information on the industry and the future of drones. Participants explored the business capabilities of drones, from agriculture to sports and more.

Instructors taught an introduction to coding, building, flying, agility racing and team challenges with drones. Participants also learned drone safety and the social responsibilities associated with flying drones.

At the conclusion of the camp, every participant was able to take home a drone.