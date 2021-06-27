Our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Sandra Besso Vasquez, passed away at her home at the age of 80, July 2, 2021 with her husband by her side. Sandy is survived by her loving husband Richard, daughters, Stephanie (Rafe) Lamb of Green River, WY, and Jennifer Christensen of Grand Junction, CO; stepchildren, Sherrie (Ray) Stout of Murray, UT, Steve (Anna) Vasquez of San Diego, CA, and Rick (Kris) Vasquez of Grand Junction, CO; 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Marie Besso, her sister Betty (Dave) Jessen, and her daughter Cindy Kuepper.

Sandy was born in Standardville, UT, December 31, 1940 and lived most of her life in Price, UT. Sandy loved her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy; she had a gift for bringing out uncontrollable laughter and joy from them. Sandy was an avid reader, she also loved being outside gardening and took great pride in her yard. Sandy had a soft spot for animals of all sorts. She and Richard took many, many rides together and it thrilled her to see wildlife.

The immediate family will celebrate Sandy’s life July 10, 2021 at her residence. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Symbbi Home Health and Hospice located at 248 E. Main Street, Price, UT.