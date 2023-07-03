Drone Light Show Coming to International Days

The Price City International Days Committee proudly announced that the city will be presenting Southeastern Utah’s first drone light show to close out the 2023 International Days celebration.

Festival chairman and city councilman Layne Miller worked with event coordinator Megan Marshall to partner with Open Sky, which specializes in creative drone shows. The company is a Utah-based drone light show group that boasts decades of experience in event entertainment.

“At Open Sky Productions, we’re proud to offer this cutting-edge technology to customers all across the country,” the company’s website shared. Their unique and captivating shows are known to bring events and venues to life while they blend innovative storytelling with entertainment.

“[We] partnered with Open Sky to bring a completely unique experience to Price City, designed to showcase the festival’s celebration of our community’s culturally diverse origins,” Marshall explained.

The drone show will be available for viewing throughout the city and will launch from Washington Park during the conclusion of International Days. This will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, and the show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. In warm weather, drone shows can last up to 13 minutes.