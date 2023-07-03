Emery Crowns 2024 Teen and Miss *Photo Gallery*

Emery High School’s auditorium was filled with spectators on Thursday evening for the 2024 Teen and Miss Emery Scholarship Pageant. Thirteen contestants competed for the crowns, including seven in the teen division and six for Miss Emery.

Both age groups were judged based on a private interview with judges, the health and fitness competition, and a presentation of their Community Service Initiative. The competition also included an on-stage question as well as the presentation of each competitor’s talent and evening gown.

The newly-crowned Miss Emery County and the winner of $3,500 scholarship was awarded to Kelsey Norton. Her first attendant and the winner of a $800 scholarship was Carley Young. Young also secured the People’s Choice Award for bringing in the most donations as well as the Spirit of Miss Emery Award, a $400 scholarship, for being voted unanimously by her fellow competitors for demonstrating incredible sportsmanship, kindness and having an amazing personality.

The 2024 Miss Emery Teen title and a $1,000 scholarship went to TaiLynn Minchey. Her first attendant and the winner of a $300 cash scholarship was awarded to Charity Jewkes. Kaitlyn Thomas was crowned Miss Emery Teen Second Attendant and the winner of $300 cash scholarship.

The Golden Ticket Award was received by Brinlee Hurdsman for selling the most tickets to the pageant. The Committee’s Choice Award was judged on the contestants who arrives on time to all practices, demonstrates kindness, and parents who were supportive toward the committee and other contenders. Saylor Jackson and Ashlynn Guymon tied for this award.

Special performances included former Miss Emery director Shala Hunsaker and Miss Emery 2019 Brooklynn Potter Seeley with a duet, newly-crowned Junior Miss Emery Hallee Hurdsman, Miss Teen Spanish Fork Lexi Cox and newly-crowned Mini Miss Emery Britlee Bishop. Miss Emery 2023 Tayvi Stilson and Miss Emery Teen 2023 Haivyn Pitchforth also both performed for the last time with their respective titles.

DVDs of both the Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery Pageant and the Teen and Miss Emery Pageant will be available for purchase. Please email dvds@etv.net with your name, phone number, as well as which pageant you would like to order.