Duo Named Carbon County Employees of the Month

The August Carbon County Employee of the Month was announced by Kourtney Cox of the human resources department during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

This month, two individuals were presented the honor. They were Layne Miller and Juanita McEvoy, nominated by Aubrey Kirkwood of the Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT). Miller began working with the county in 1992 and has been an employee for 31 years. McEvoy began working in 2019 and has worked with the county for four years.

Both individuals are tour guides at CERCUT, providing tours of local areas such as Nine Mile Canyon and Range Creek. “With a combined experience that spans decades, they are nothing short of experts,” Kirkwood shared.

Kirkwood stated that it is not uncommon for guests to call after the experience and say that they will return for more tours from the duo. Her nomination read that Miller and McEvoy are great at attracting visitors and showcasing the beautiful area. She joked that they have a track record of bringing back the same number of guests they left with.

Kirkwood thanked Miller and McEvoy for everything they do. The commissioners then asked the pair to state their highlight of the tours. Miller stated that his is a trip into Nine Mile Canyon, still after all these years, while McEvoy said her favorite is Range Creek.