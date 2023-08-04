Utah Ranks #5 for States with Best Healthcare

Following the devastations of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became apparent that there are many Americans that are in need of affordable and quality healthcare. WalletHub, the personal finance website, has brought another study to light, focusing on the needs in American healthcare.

“Finding good healthcare at the right price point should be a priority for everyone, but it’s unfortunately not so easy,” the finance website shared.

On average, an American will spend $12,914 per year on personal healthcare. Considering this high number and mixing it with the financial struggles of high inflation, it is worrisome. In order to determine where Americans receive the best, and unfortunately worst, healthcare, the states were compared across 44 measures of cost, outcome and accessibility.

Some of the 44 measures included costs of medical and dental visits, average hospital expenses, the quality of public hospital systems, hospital beds per capita, and the share of adults with no personal doctor.

Through this study, it was found that Utah ranked in the top 10 states, coming in at number five for best healthcare. Utah was found to have the lowest average monthly insurance premium and some of the fewest hospital beds per capita.

Continuing, the state of Utah, which had a total score of 62.24 and came in under North Dakota and Rhode Island, had the fewest physicians per capita, the third lowest ranking for stroke and heart disease rate, and the third lowest percent of adults with no dental visit in the past year.