Durrant and Mason Score Against Rams

While the road has not been kind to the Black and Gold, the Spartans headed into Tuesday’s match against South Sevier with a 1-1 home record. Emery got off to a quick start and led 1-0 at the break. The Spartans would add to their lead in the second half with another goal and blank South Sevier 2-0.

Ashlyn Durrant and Purity Mason each scored while Kaylee Mayne and Alexia Mortensen recorded one assist apiece. Meanwhile, Calypso Mason and the rest of the defense completed the shutout to get back in the win column.

Emery (2-6) will kickoff its first region game back at home on Thursday against Grand (1-1, 0-1).