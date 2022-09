ETV News stock photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon kicked off its region schedule on Tuesday afternoon when Canyon View came to town. The Falcons are the front-runners to win the region title and they showed why in Price.

Canyon View scored two goals in the first half and never looked back. While the Dinos attempted to draw even, they would eventually fall to the Falcons 4-0.

The Dinos (5-3-1, 0-1) will need to have a short memory as Richfield (6-2, 1-0) comes to town on Thursday.