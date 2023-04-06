DWR Seeks Information About Pregnant Doe Deer Illegally Killed

DWR Press Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information about a doe deer that was illegally killed in Washington County in February.

Conservation officers found a dead doe deer on Feb. 21 in the area of Cottonwood Road in Washington County. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the deer had been shot and killed and that it was pregnant. The fawn inside the deer was also dead.

There were no hunts happening in the area at the time.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise legally enjoy these animals,” DWR Conservation Officer Jordan Ence said.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact Officer Ence directly at (435) 669-5461. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $609,000.