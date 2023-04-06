NORTH ATTLEBORO – John Douglas Bradley Jr., 77, of North Attleboro, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, surrounded by his devoted family, on March 30, 2023 from complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was the beloved husband of Lynn Marie (Buckius) Bradley.

He was raised in Helper, Utah and graduated from an area high school, where he shined in baseball and football. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from a local community college and a Bachelor of Science from Utah State University, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Sociology. John started his career at ITT Continental Baking Company, which took him from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Los Angeles, California, and then to Jamaica, New York. It was there that he met his wife of 48 years, Lynn; it was love at first sight for him. John and Lynn were married on August 17, 1974 in Utah.

His career took them from New York to Pennsylvania and finally to Massachusetts. While working as Vice President of Finance for Table Talk Baking Company in Worcester, Massachusetts, John earned a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University. He believed in the power of education and he worked hard to excel at both his job and his studies. This education propelled his next steps professionally, which took him to The Robbins Company in Attleborough, MA, an industry leader in recognition awards. John spent the majority of his career at The Robbins Company, rising to the position of Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer.

John prioritized people professionally and personally, and had a way of connecting with all whom he met. He was a strong advocate for employee safety and well-being. He was very proud of the work he did to ensure optimal working conditions for Robbins factory employees by removing asbestos from their environs. He also spearheaded work to eliminate the harm that the factory’s byproducts were causing to the environment, implementing a first-of-its-kind water processing system, which eliminated hazardous waste and reduced the company’s water consumption significantly.

John was a devoted Catholic. He had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling with his family. Once retired, he enjoyed daily walks or bike rides with Lynn and spending time with his two daughters and their families. He cared for his three grandchildren, Liam, Avery, and Bradley, ensuring their timeliness to school and success at numerous extracurricular activities and sports. During the pandemic, he helped Liam and Avery with their assignments and facilitated online learning for Bradley; it brought him great satisfaction to play a role in his grandchildren’s academic achievement. John believed in having a positive, can-do attitude and approached his life with this mindset.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Douglas and Helen (Rachiele) Bradley and his sister, Patricia May (Bradley) Davis. In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by daughter, Heather Marie Bradley Cole, son-in-law, Billy Cole, and grandchildren, Liam John and Avery Marie; by daughter, Christy Marie Harris, son-in-law, Stacy Harris, and grandson, Bradley Lloyd; by brother, Eldon Rachiele Bradley; by niece, Rain Gibbs, her husband, Drew, and their children, Gavin and Austin; by niece, Tarah Stowell, her husband, Rob, and their children, Skylar and Micah; by cousin, Liz Veltri, her husband, Joe, their daughter, Nikki, and their son, Chuck and his wife, Ali, and their child, Nino; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his honor on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Saint Mark’s Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, with the Reverend Michael Ciryak officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Attleboro Falls. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. The family requests that all those who are attending the Funeral Mass please go directly to the church on the morning of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital by visiting https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate.

