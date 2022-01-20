DWR Seeks Information on Bull Elk Shot, Left to Waste

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a bull elk was recently shot and left to waste in Kane County.

DWR officers received a report of an individual shooting at a group of elk on Dec. 12 near County Road 3035 on the Glendale Bench, east of Glendale, Kane County. A witness saw two individuals in a black truck stopped on the road. One of the individuals got out of the truck and shot toward a group of bull elk.

When officers responded, they located a dead bull elk that had been shot within 125 yards of the area where the individual had fired the shots. The animal had been left to waste.

The individuals were described as adult males, one around 20 years old and the other around 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Wyatt Mecham at (801) 386-1363. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2021, officers confirmed 1,153 animals were illegally killed valued over $610,000.