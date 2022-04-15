Eagle Scout Project Greatly Benefits Local Wildlife

Noah Feik, an Eagle Scout in Troop 271, Charter American Legion Post 3, was awarded his BSA Eagle Scout rank during his Eagle Court of Honor, which took place on March 5. For his project, he did habitat rehabilitation in the Fullers Bottom Wildlife Management Area, located on the San Rafael Desert.

Joey Bernard, Troop 271 Leader, stated that for Feik’s project, he planted over 900 trees, plants and bushes that included skunkbrush sumac, woods rode, buffalo berry, Siberian peashrub, choke cheery and crab apple trees. For this project, he worked in conjunction with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) Price office.

There were over 25 volunteers that assisted in this project, including family members, fellow scout troop members and members of the UDWR. Each plant needed 10 gallons of water, which were hauled in five-gallon buckets. In total, Feik’s project involved 233 service hours and will make a great difference for the Fullers Bottom Wildlife Management Area and the wildlife itself for years.

Feik has been an active scout in Troop 271 for over five years and, throughout that time, he has become one of the leaders, helping to grow the troop to over 30 active participants. Feik finished his Boy Scouting with 84 merit badges, 12 eagle palms, more than 300 personal service hours, over 150 miles hiked, 90 nights camping as a scout and over 30 awards.

“Noah is one of the most dedicated scouts to come through Troop 271,” said Bernard. “His leadership has made a huge difference to all those who have ever been around him.”

Bernard stated that Feik loved his scouting experience, which taught him a great deal while also giving him adventures along the way. Bernard said that Feik still smiles from the knowledge that his project will always be remembered by the other scouts as one of the most difficult projects ever completed by the troop, with a large amount of physical labor.

“Noah would like to thank the Price UDWR office for all their donations, support and help with this project,” Bernard stated. “He would also like to thank his family, troop and all the leaders who have been there and helped him over the years. Congratulations Eagle Scout Noah Feik.”