San Rafael Middle School Wins Regional Quiz Bowl

By Julie Johansen

The Southeast Educational Service Center sponsored a regional quiz bowl on March 30 at USU Eastern. Schools from Carbon, Grand, Emery and San Juan counties competed. In the final round between Canyon View and San Rafael middle schools, San Rafael was victorious to claim the regional title.

Coaches for the winning team are Liza Robert and Lara Barnett. Students on the varsity and junior varsity teams from San Rafael include eighth graders Asia Anderson, Jaden Atwood, Kaicee Behling, Landon Braun, Jamison Christiansen, Molly Christiansen, Damon Farley, Rylan Neff, Macen Riley, Zandee Robinson, Megan Stilson and Mason Trout. Seventh graders on the team are Hailee Barnett, Devon Farley, Peyton Gardner, Brindlayn Grange, Cody Howard, Eli Hughes, Haven Huntington, Kolby Jensen, Annie Johansen, Ben Johansen, Abigail Moulton, Zoee Perea, Lizzy Roberts and James White.